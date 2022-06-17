SSC results to be announced on Friday, June 17, at 1pm
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-Class 10) exams on Friday, June 17 this year. The results will be available on www.mahresult.nic.in at 1pm.
After scrapping exams in 2021 due to rising Covid cases, the SSC exam was held smoothly this year between March 15 to April 4, 2022. Total of 16,38,964 candidates had registered for the exam which included 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. In Mumbai division alone, a total of 3,738,40 students had registered for the examination.
“Results will be announced online and hardcopy of marksheets will be distributed by individual schools at a later date. Teachers have completed the assessment process in very good time this year, despite travel restrictions in some parts of the state,” said an official from the state board office in Pune.
For a change, this year SSC results will be announced before class 10 results of other school education boards. Both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are yet to declare result dates for their respective batches.
Declaration of SSC results will mark the commencement of first year junior college (FYJC) admissions as well. While FYJC aspirants across boards have already started registering for admissions, SSC students will now be allowed to fill part of the two-part admission forms, where they can fill their college preferences.
“We will share an updated schedule soon,” said an official from the office of the deputy director of school education, Mumbai.
