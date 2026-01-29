State announces three-day mourning for Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: The state government has announced a three-day mourning and state honours for deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah will attend Pawar’s funeral in Baramati on Thursday. The state government has announced a three-day mourning and state honours for deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Following the tragic plane crash, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde immediately set off for Baramati on Wednesday morning. In addition to the three-day mourning, Fadnavis also announced that the state has declared a public holiday on Wednesday.

While speaking to the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Member of Parliament and Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule and Pawar’s son Parth. The CM added that they would consult the family and then decide how to proceed with the funeral.

An order issued by the General Administration Department read, “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning shall be observed throughout Maharashtra for the next three days. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state till January 30. The government also declares the closure of all government offices on account of the sad demise.”

Apart from Baramati, several parts of Pune, Pawar’s home district, and Beed, remained shut on Wednesday immediately after the news of his death broke. Pawar was guardian minister of Beed and Pune in central Maharashtra.

In Vashi, one of the largest agricultural trading hubs in Asia, all five wholesale markets at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex were shut on Wednesday after Mathadi workers (manual labourers) called for a bandh following Pawar’s death. Wholesale activity remained suspended in markets selling spices, onion, potato, garlic, foodgrains, fruits and vegetables.

Market officials said loading, unloading and wholesale transactions were halted for the day, and no law-and-order issues were reported. “When the news broke on television this morning, Mathadi workers were deeply shocked and saddened,” said Jitendra Ramchandra Yeole, a Mathadi worker associated with the masala market. Most Mathadi workers come from western Maharashtra, especially Satara, a stronghold of the NCP.

The University of Mumbai also cancelled all scheduled examinations in the second half of the day. “All principals of affiliated colleges in commerce, management, arts and other streams have been directed to cancel the examinations scheduled for January 28. New dates will be announced later,” the university administration said.