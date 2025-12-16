Mumbai: The state government on Monday approved an extensive development plan for the Backbay Reclamation area, paving the way for reclamation of unreclaimed areas and development of a dedicated marina, a water transport terminal, a helipad, and a new legislature building, among others. State approves Backbay Reclamation development plan

The development plan will come into force after one month, according to the notification issued by the state urban development department on Monday.

“The state government accords its sanction to the draft development plan of Back Bay Reclamation Scheme (BBRS) for blocks III to VI submitted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with modifications appended hereto as specified in schedule A,” the notification said.

Ten modifications were made in the draft development plan submitted by the MMRDA, the notification said. Major modifications included widening of the Free Press Road from 25 meters to 27.41 meters, and change in reservation of plot 109 located opposite Damani House from garden to municipal facilities.

As per the plan approved by the state government, the plot between the state administrative building and the Air India building will house the extension of the new legislature building. A portion of the plot has also been reserved for a police station and allied facilities.

The plan includes a new water transport terminal behind the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and a helipad next to the Backbay bus depot, said a senior official from the state urban development department.

“A dedicated marina that will include ports for small boats and yachts will be created to boost tourism, and a new road will connect Netaji Subhashchandra Marg with General Jagannath Bhosle Marg,” the senior official said.