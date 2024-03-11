State approves cluster redevelopment in Abhyudaya Nagar

Mumbai: The state government has approved cluster redevelopment in Abhyudaya Nagar, a colony of 48 three- and four-storey buildings spread across 33 acres in Parel, which houses 3,410 residents. HT Image

In an order issued on Wednesday, the state housing department said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had constructed the colony more than 60 years ago, had been directed to appoint a construction and development agency to spearhead the redevelopment project. The agency, to be selected via bidding, must obtain the consent of 51% residents to qualify for undertaking the project.

“To speed up the project, a five-member empowered committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the housing department has also been formed,” the order said. The committee’s responsibilities include approving the appointment of an architect and a financial advisor, monitoring the bidding process, finalising a bidder, and resolving all issues related to the project, it further stated.

The project will be executed under rule 33(5)(2) of the Development Control Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, which caps the floor space index at 4, meaning the total built-up area in the project cannot exceed four times the plot area.

Abhyudaya Nagar was originally a colony that housed industrial workers on tenancy basis. After 1985, the ownership was transferred to a cooperative housing society formed by the tenants. In 2015, the society selected Rustomjee Developers as the developer for the redevelopment project through popular vote. A corpus was also instituted at this time for maintenance of the housing society, including post-redevelopment upkeep.