 State approves cluster redevelopment in Abhyudaya Nagar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / State approves cluster redevelopment in Abhyudaya Nagar

State approves cluster redevelopment in Abhyudaya Nagar

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 11, 2024 07:58 AM IST

In an order issued on Wednesday, the state housing department said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had constructed the colony more than 60 years ago, had been directed to appoint a construction and development agency to spearhead the redevelopment project. The agency, to be selected via bidding, must obtain the consent of 51% residents to qualify for undertaking the project

Mumbai: The state government has approved cluster redevelopment in Abhyudaya Nagar, a colony of 48 three- and four-storey buildings spread across 33 acres in Parel, which houses 3,410 residents.

HT Image
HT Image

In an order issued on Wednesday, the state housing department said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had constructed the colony more than 60 years ago, had been directed to appoint a construction and development agency to spearhead the redevelopment project. The agency, to be selected via bidding, must obtain the consent of 51% residents to qualify for undertaking the project.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“To speed up the project, a five-member empowered committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the housing department has also been formed,” the order said. The committee’s responsibilities include approving the appointment of an architect and a financial advisor, monitoring the bidding process, finalising a bidder, and resolving all issues related to the project, it further stated.

The project will be executed under rule 33(5)(2) of the Development Control Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, which caps the floor space index at 4, meaning the total built-up area in the project cannot exceed four times the plot area.

Abhyudaya Nagar was originally a colony that housed industrial workers on tenancy basis. After 1985, the ownership was transferred to a cooperative housing society formed by the tenants. In 2015, the society selected Rustomjee Developers as the developer for the redevelopment project through popular vote. A corpus was also instituted at this time for maintenance of the housing society, including post-redevelopment upkeep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On