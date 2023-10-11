State approves ‘Lek Ladki’ scheme for girl child welfare

Mumbai: In a bid to increase the girl childbirth ratio and to ensure the education of girls from lower-income groups, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the scheme ‘Lek Ladki’ (Beloved Girl) for families with annual income up to ₹1 lakh, and will give financial assistance of ₹1,01,000 in phases till the age of 18. HT Image

The scheme was first announced during the budget 2023-24 on March 9 by then Deputy chief minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with several other schemes for the benefit of women and girlchild and their families.

Till now under the ‘Majhi Kanya Bhagyashri’ scheme, the government used to keep a fixed deposit of ₹25,000 for one time, and the maturity amount was given to the girl at the age of 18.

Under the ‘Lek Ladki’ scheme, families having yellow and orange ration cards will get ₹5,000 at the time of birth, ₹6,000 when she enters Class 1, ₹7,000 after entering Class 6, ₹8,000 after entering Class 11 and ₹75,000 after completing 18 years of age.

“Under this scheme, a maximum of two girls will get financial assistance. Girl child born after April 1, 2023, will be eligible for financial assistance. If any family has twin girls born after April 1, 2023, then both girls will get financial assistance, and if there is one boy and one girl then the girl child will get the financial assistance,” said an official from the Women and Child development department.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while talking to the media, said that this scheme will ensure the education of girls from lower-income groups. “Our government is committed to women empowerment, and the ‘Lek Ladki’ scheme will make the girl child from lower-income groups ‘Lakhpati’,” CM Shinde said.

