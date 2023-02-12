State asks SIT to probe journalist’s murder in Ratnagiri

STRAP: Sena (UBT) demands 50-lakh compensation for victim, alleges political involvement

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri, and declared that the case will be sent to a fast-track court.

Warishe, who worked with a local newspaper, had written several reports on a controversial greenfield refinery project in Konkan, which is being staunchly opposed by locals. He was crushed by a local goon, Pandharinath Amberkar, under the wheels of his SUV on February 7 near a petrol pump in Ratnagiri. Warishe’s last report on the refinery had named Amberkar.

Fadnavis, terming the murder a “serious case”, said that arrests had been made and investigations were on to find out who was behind the crime. A senior officer in the state police headquarters told HT that an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent was handling the probe.

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, is up in arms. Sena veteran Sanjay Raut, while addressing journalists on Saturday, said that his party was standing by the locals who feared the loss of their land and pristine environment. “But the CM and deputy CM, while at a religious yatra at Angnewadi in Konkan a few days earlier, declared that the refinery would be set up at any cost and no opposition would be brooked,” he said. “Now a journalist has lost his life. Is this a coincidence? Fadnavis knows what I am talking about.”

Raut alleged that the Ratnagiri collector and police had been told to crush all those who opposed the refinery. “The local police are under pressure to file cases against NGOs and journalists,” he said. “Many activists in Konkan fear for their lives.” The Sena (UBT) MP alleged that Fadnavis’s speech at Angnewadi could have been the inspiration for the accused and also hinted that the probe needed to go into whether he had any links with Narayan Rane.

While Uddhav Thackeray sent a message to Warishe’s family, assuring them that his party would ensure that justice was done, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut and local MP Rajan Sale visited Warishe’s house on Saturday. “I have written a letter to the deputy CM, asking for aid of ₹50 lakh to Warishe’s family,” said Sanjay Raut. “I have also been threatened twice, but I will go to Konkan and see that justice is done to Warishe’s family.” The Sena (UBT) has taken upon itself the responsibility of Warishe’s son’s education.

Speaking to journalists, CM Eknath Shinde, said that he did not want to get into political sparring and levelling allegations. “But those responsible for the murder will not be spared,” he said.

The Sena (UBT) has been circulating a picture of the accused with industries minister Uday Samant of the Shinde-led Sena (BSS). However, Samant said that the accused had pictures with many leaders. “The picture was taken when I became a minister,” he said. “There is no special treatment being given to Amberkar and he is eating lock-up food.” Union minister Narayan Rane, on his part, claimed that he had never met Warishe.

Meanwhile, locals took out a morcha against the murder in Ratnagiri’s Rajapur town, where Warishe hailed from. Asked about the probe, Ratnagiri SP Dhananjay Kulkarni said, I can’t speak about this now. It will be clear in our investigation.”