State assembly resolves action against IPS officer Jayant Meena

Mumbai: During the final day of the monsoon session, the state legislative Assembly passed a resolution sanctioning action against IPS officer Jayant Meena for breach of privilege towards MLA Ratnakar Gutte and the legislative body. The breach of privilege committee recommended a non-executive posting for Meena for three years, along with disciplinary remarks in his service record, which was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

The breach of privilege motion, brought by Gangakhed MLA Ratnakar Gutte of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, was reviewed by a committee chaired by BJP MLA Rahul Kul. The committee concluded that Meena’s treatment of Gutte constituted a breach of privilege towards an elected representative and the legislature.

According to the committee’s findings, IPS Meena reportedly mistreated Gutte during a visit to his office regarding rising crime rates, illicit liquor dens, and illegal Gutkha supply in Parbhani district on July 23, 2021. “During the meet Meena used derogatory language and asked him, ‘What type of elected representative you are? Why are you teaching me the law?’ The officer also called policemen into the office to shove the delegation off. This has led to disrespect to the elected representative as his act was against the constitutional principle of ‘checks on government through elected representatives,” the report stated.

The committee’s recommendations included a three-year non-executive posting and the recording of disciplinary actions in Meena’s service record. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, received unanimous support in the lower house.

Gutte had initiated the breach of privilege motion soon after the incident occurred.