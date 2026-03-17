Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved 38 new degree colleges for the 2026-27 academic year, including 27 women’s colleges affiliated with Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University. Most of the newly approved colleges are located in semi-urban and rural areas to improve access to higher education. State clears 38 new colleges, 27 for women

The approvals were granted after institutions submitted letters of intent under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. According to a government resolution issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department, 34 of the proposals were approved directly, while four additional proposals received conditional approval pending compliance with certain requirements.

These colleges will operate initially on a permanent unaided basis and must complete infrastructure and regulatory requirements before receiving final permission to start admissions. They will offer undergraduate courses in arts, commerce, and science, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes.

Apart from SNDT Women’s University, other public universities will also receive new affiliated colleges. Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University will oversee several institutions offering courses in arts, commerce, and science, while Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University will mainly focus on undergraduate programmes. Additionally, one new college has been approved under Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, and another under Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is approved conditionally.

Officials said the letters of intent are valid until January 31, 2027, and institutions must submit compliance reports through the New College Proposal System before receiving final recognition from the respective universities.