State committed to generate employment through investment: Governor

MUMBAI: In his joint address to both the houses of state legislature on the first day of budget session on Monday, Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan underlined the commitment of the Maharashtra government to focus on employment generation through investment and industrial development. Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan (right) arrives for the budget assembly session. (Hindustan Times)

His speech highlighted the priority given by the state government towards development with significant thrust on employment generation. “Government signed MOUs of ₹15, 72,000 crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos which will generate 15 lakh employment in the next few years,” he said.

He added that through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the state has decided to allot industrial plots of approximately 3,500 acre to support the industrialisation in the state, and recognising the growing demand for industrial land, it has decided to notify 10,000 acre for industrial purpose only.

Touching on the power sector, he informed about the signing of MOUs for 38 projects to generate 55,970 MW power with investments of ₹2,95,000 crore. “This will generate more than 90,000 employment opportunities,” he said.

He also spoke on the plan to disburse Investment Promotion Subsidy of around ₹5,000 crore and the decision to develop 10 integrated industrial park and integrated logistics park to enhance industrial growth with the launch of the ‘Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission’.

For farmers, he underlined the state’s decision to provide 10 lakh solar pumps in the next five years. Further, he highlighted the government’s decision to implement Ram-Kal-Path project at Nashik to preserve Nashik’s Ramayana-linked heritage to transform it into a pilgrimage destination.