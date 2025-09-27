State disbursed ₹16,000-cr for crop loss in 2.5 yrs

MUMBAI: In order to support farmers in the state who have faced natural calamities, the state government provided ₹16,034 crore for loss of crop between March 2023 and August 2025, which includes ₹2215 approved recently in the face of unprecedented rain. After the assessment of losses due to rains in September are made, people in the know told HT, the compensation kitty is likely to be enhanced. New Delhi, Sep 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Friday. (@Dev_FadnavisX/ANI Photo) (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Of the ₹16,034-crore financial assistance, ₹13,819 crores were set aside for natural calamities faced between March 2023 to August 2024, while ₹2215 crore was approved recently for farmers who suffered losses till August 2025.

After the massive floods in Marathwada, Jalgaon, Solapur, Ahilyanagar and surrounding areas, over the last five days, Opposition parties have demanded compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare.

Leaders have also alleged that funds allocated to distressed farmers seldom reach them. Through a post on X on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, asked the state government to declare how much of the financial aid was deposited in bank accounts of farmers and how much was pending. “Each time the state government declares the funds as compensation, ministers should declare how much of it is actually deposited and how much is pending,” said Danve.

An officer from the relief and rehabilitation department HT spoke to said, “In the beginning of the year over ₹5000 crore of the corpus was pending, 90% of which have been cleared step-by-step over the last eight months. The recently approved corpus of ₹2215 will soon be disbursed.”