State edu department proposes cluster schools, Raigad district first in line

Mumbai: The Maharashtra education department is in the early stages of implementing plans to establish cluster schools, with the initial proposal focusing on the Raigad district. The proposal aims to merge 82 schools into 33, addressing the challenge of numerous schools operating with just a single student. HT Image

Submitted to the school education commissioner’s office by the Mumbai division’s deputy education officer, the proposal advocates for the creation of cluster schools by consolidating nearby institutions with fewer than 20 students. The overarching goal is to enhance facilities, provide access to quality educators, and foster a more diverse peer environment.

The Raigad district’s final proposal has been officially submitted to the commissioner, detailing the merger of 82 schools into 33. Travel assistance plans for commuting students have also been outlined in the proposal to facilitate the transition.

State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare had previously instructed deputy directors and education officers across various districts to submit proposals for the establishment of cluster schools in October. A reliable source from the education department has confirmed the submission of proposals from different districts, totaling 163 cluster schools at the primary level. The Raigad district’s proposal is now under review and has been submitted to the government for consideration.

An official stated, “Under the New Education Policy (NEP), students are entitled to access 18 different amenities, including laboratories, libraries, e-learning facilities, and playgrounds. Despite these provisions, a staggering 14,783 schools in the state have fewer than 20 students each, accommodating a total of 1.85 lakh students and employing 29,707 teachers.”

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the Bombay High Court (HC) recently took suo moto cognizance of the state’s decision on cluster schools and directed the government to respond. A teacher activist, Jalindar Sarode, emphasised the need for the government to reconsider the scheme and its implications despite legal intervention. The state’s education department, aiming to improve government schools, had earlier launched a scheme clustering smaller institutions with larger nearby schools. However, concerns have been raised about the potential closure of around 15,000 schools out of the approximately 1.10 lakh schools in the state.