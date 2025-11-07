State forms committee to merge MMR’s metros under one body

MUMBAI: The state government has announced the formation of a committee under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to suggest ways that all the metro lines within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) can be operated by one umbrella body. Mumbai, India - Oct. 24, 2025: Ashwini Bhide at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) on Thursday, the new committee, under the MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, has been asked to submit a report with its suggestions in three months. The team will study transport bodies like the Transport For London (TfL) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore, both local government organisations responsible for the city’s transport system, to plan out a similar system for the MMR’s metro lines.

At present, there are three state bodies that manage the metro lines in the MMR–the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), and MMRDA. While the MMRC runs the Aqualine or Metro 3, and is constructing a metro line from Wadala to the Gateway of India, CIDCO manages the Belapur-Pendhar metro in Navi Mumbai, and is constructing three more metro lines in the area. The rest of the metro lines in the MMR are currently being run and constructed by the MMRDA.

As per the GR, the committee members will include Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of MMRC, Rubal Agarwal, the managing director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited, the joint managing director of CIDCO, the joint secretary of urban development and director (planning) of the MMRC.

The MMRC was initially set up under Ashwini Bhide when the government was not confident about the MMRDA’s capacity to plan out and construct metro lines. However, to simplify the process of running all the metro lines, the state now wants one umbrella body, instead of three, to be in charge.