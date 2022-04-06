State govt proposal to extend term of administrators irks housing societies
The state government’s proposal to extend the term of administrators for cooperative housing societies to one year from the existing six months has stirred up controversy.
An administrator is appointed by the registrar upon complaints by society members and if he finds it is a fit case to expel the managing committee (MC).
The appointment can be on the grounds such as misuse of funds by MC, non-compliance with norms like failure to get the society accounts audited annually or failure to conduct the mandatory annual general body meeting, and violation of guidelines.
The administrator gets six months to restore order in the society and conduct fresh elections for the appointment of a new MC.
However, these administrators over the years, instead of redressing the grievances and straightening things out, have allegedly focused on siphoning off money from the coffers.
Chanakyapuri Cooperative Housing Society at Lallubhai Park, Andheri, is a case in point. “The administrator spent ₹40 lakh on repairs of our building. The contractor did a shoddy job and our entire repair funds and bank fixed deposit were exhausted,” Mukund Parekh, society’s former chairman, said.
Advocate Vinod Sampat, who deals in real estate matters, said the functioning of administrators is questionable. “They hardly visit the societies assigned to them. They are more interested in dealing with contractors and spending society funds arbitrarily. They don’t address the grievances of members and smoothen things out.”
Ideally, administrators should be professionals like chartered accountants, doctors or lawyers as they will bring professionalism in management and are accountable to their respective governing bodies, he added.
The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MSWA), an association of housing societies, has opposed the state cooperation department’s proposed move. “Six months is adequate to get a housing society in order. In fact, we have been demanding this be reduced to three months,” said Ramesh Prabhu, MSWA chairman.
He said ideally, some resident from the said society should be appointed instead of a government official. “It is ironic that when the state government is investigating the appointment of some 500 administrators in the MMR [Mumbai Metropolitan Region], their term is being extended.”
State cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil justified the move, saying it was taken in view of the current circumstances. “There is so much infighting among society members that we are forced to extend the term of the administrator. Even we are not interested in burdening our staff but the circumstances are such that we are forced to intervene.”
He, however, ruled out appointing residents as administrators. “Residents are already fighting among themselves and appointing one of them will lead to more chaos.”
According to MSWA, there are approximately 1.25 lakh housing societies in Maharashtra. Over 70,000 of them are located in the MMR, while 35,000 are in Mumbai.
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
Anil Deshmukh remanded to CBI custody till April 11
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11 in connection with the corruption case registered against the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader. The central investigating agency had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Mumbai police recover lost bag with gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from auto-rickshaw
Mumbai: Cops traced an auto-rickshaw in Kandivali on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, within six hours after a couple forgot the bag in the three-wheeler. The Jogeshwari residents were carrying their gold jewellery to drop it off at the residence of Thapa's sister, who stays at Kandivali west. When the rickshaw left, they realised that they left the bag with gold jewellery in the three-wheeler.
Charni Road railway station to get ₹2.53 crore makeover
To upgrade passenger amenities and revamp the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will begin its redevelopment work from May. “The designs are final and we will soon begin the redevelopment of the Charni Road railway station,” said Western Railway, chief public relations officer, Sumit Thakur. Apart from the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will also redevelop its Dadar and Grant Road railway stations.
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
