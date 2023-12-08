State implements new examination criteria for admission in classes 6 and 9

Mumbai: The state government on Thursday released a government resolution (GR) stating the revised admission criteria for students seeking entry into classes 6 and 9. According to the GR, students now need to clear 50-mark and 60-mark examinations in Classes 5 and 8, respectively, to be eligible for admission in higher grades. HT Image

The decision, introduced in June by the school education department, marks an amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The amendment mandates the conduct of examinations for students in Classes 5 and 8, a departure from the previous RTE Act that ensured students from Classes 1 to 8 did not face the possibility of failure.

The GR provides detailed guidelines on the examination process. For Class 5, schools are required to conduct a 50-mark examination for each subject, including a 10-mark oral component. In the case of Class 8, the state has kept a 60-mark examination for each subject, incorporating a 10-mark oral or practical examination.

Emphasising fairness, the GR specified that the examination syllabus will cover only the second half of the academic year. The passing mark for these examinations is set at 35%. Students failing the annual examination can reappear for the test within two months from the result declaration, with schools mandated to conduct additional classes for those requiring extra support.

Under the updated GR, children will be enrolled based on their age until Class 5. However, for admission to classes 6 to 8, it is now obligatory for students to pass the annual examination designated for Class 5. If unsuccessful in the retest, students will be retained in the same class.

The state also declared the structure of district and state-level committees to regulate and control these examinations.

The GR has also introduced the provision for grace marks, allowing a maximum of up to 10 marks for three subjects. The gazette states, “No student will be expelled from school until they have completed their primary education,” ensuring that students can continue their academic journey without fear of being forced out due to poor performance.