State ITIs seek admission deadline extension to accommodate more students

The state association for non-government institutes of technical education (ITIs) have approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Delhi, seeking an extension in the admission deadline. While DGT has already pushed the deadline up to January 15, the association has sought time until January end to accommodate more students, said a statement released by the association on Friday.

“Close to 3.5 lakh students had registered for admissions this year, but less than one lakh students have confirmed admissions till date. We believe the lack of public transport is discouraging more students from reaching their allotted institute to confirm admissions, and therefore, a two-week extension will be helpful,” read the statement released by the association.

Pre-admission registrations to ITI courses began in August and went on till September 2020. From 2.8 lakh registrations recorded in the 2019-20 academic year, registrations stood at 3.5 lakh for the 2020-21 academic year. Many experts attributed the spike to the encouragement given by Central and state governments to skill-based learning.

However, ITI college principals were also worried that the spike in registration numbers might not necessarily result in a high number of admissions. “This year, registrations to ITIs began before admissions to junior colleges had even started, so that could be one of the reasons more students registered for ITIs as a back-up plan. The same numbers don’t seem to be reflecting in classrooms at present. So with added time, institutes are hoping to attract more students to confirm admissions before they start their academic calendar,” said the principal of a city-based ITI.