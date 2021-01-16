IND USA
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

State ITIs seek admission deadline extension to accommodate more students

The state association for non-government institutes of technical education (ITIs) have approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Delhi, seeking an extension in the admission deadline
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:33 PM IST

The state association for non-government institutes of technical education (ITIs) have approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Delhi, seeking an extension in the admission deadline. While DGT has already pushed the deadline up to January 15, the association has sought time until January end to accommodate more students, said a statement released by the association on Friday.

“Close to 3.5 lakh students had registered for admissions this year, but less than one lakh students have confirmed admissions till date. We believe the lack of public transport is discouraging more students from reaching their allotted institute to confirm admissions, and therefore, a two-week extension will be helpful,” read the statement released by the association.

Pre-admission registrations to ITI courses began in August and went on till September 2020. From 2.8 lakh registrations recorded in the 2019-20 academic year, registrations stood at 3.5 lakh for the 2020-21 academic year. Many experts attributed the spike to the encouragement given by Central and state governments to skill-based learning.

However, ITI college principals were also worried that the spike in registration numbers might not necessarily result in a high number of admissions. “This year, registrations to ITIs began before admissions to junior colleges had even started, so that could be one of the reasons more students registered for ITIs as a back-up plan. The same numbers don’t seem to be reflecting in classrooms at present. So with added time, institutes are hoping to attract more students to confirm admissions before they start their academic calendar,” said the principal of a city-based ITI.

Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Lower turnout likely to lead to Covid vaccine wastage, say health officers in Maharashtra

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Maharashtra government on Saturday morning cited concerns over the possible wastage of vaccine vials if the turnout of healthcare workers (HCW) for inoculation was lower than the registrations.
BMC medical staff congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she administered the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital, on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she administered the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital, on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body starts inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for Covid-19 vaccine jab

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) achieved 48.15% of its target of administering vaccines to 4,000 frontline workers on the first day
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to Dr Asha Singhal, 87, at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to Dr Asha Singhal, 87, at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Don’t believe in rumours, get vaccinated, say medical workers

By Sagar Pillai and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Covid-19 inoculation drive for health workers, which kick started on Saturday, saw a lower than expected turnout. Around 50% of beneficiaries visited the 10 vaccination centres in the city. While all the centres had set a target of inoculating 500 people each on Saturday, only around 200 on an average reached the centres for their vaccination.
The artificial lungs, called the lung billboard, were installed by a non-government organisation called the Waatavaran Foundation.(HT Photo)
The artificial lungs, called the lung billboard, were installed by a non-government organisation called the Waatavaran Foundation.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

In one day, giant lung billboard at Kharghar turns black due to high pollution

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • This comes four weeks after a study found that air pollution levels on the outskirts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) along the Kharghar-Panvel-Taloja belt are above safe limits.
File photo: A nurse prepares a syringe with Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)
File photo: A nurse prepares a syringe with Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra suspends Covid-19 vaccine drive till Jan 18 due to CoWIN app glitch

By Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • Technical glitches in CoWIN app triggered communication lag and concerns among the beneficiaries.
Javed Akhtar had sought action against Kangana Ranaut under relevant sections of the IPC.(File Photo )
Javed Akhtar had sought action against Kangana Ranaut under relevant sections of the IPC.(File Photo )
mumbai news

Police get time till Feb 1 to report on Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Akhtar had in November, 2020 filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.
Thackeray said its former ally did nothing about the name change when they were in power in the state for five years.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Thackeray said its former ally did nothing about the name change when they were in power in the state for five years.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Focus is on development, says Aaditya on Aurangabad renaming debate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
"The decision of renaming the city will be taken unanimously by the MVA government in the state," he asserted.
University of Mumbai.
University of Mumbai.
mumbai news

Newly appointed registrar joins Mumbai university after a stand-off between VC and state government

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The first day of the newly-appointed registrar of the University of Mumbai (MU), Ramdas Atram, the former director of Institute of Science, Nagpur, turned into a nightmare, as he was not allowed to take charge of his post, on Friday
Bombay high court . (HT FILE)
Bombay high court . (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC questions validity of field testing of narcotic, psychotropic substances

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Justice Sandeep Shinde said in the absence of any documented standards of colour test reagents for preliminary identification of drugs seized from an accused, entire field testing of the suspect substance — as to whether the colour produced after reaction with the reagent matches with expected colour pattern for a particular drug or not — was left to the understanding of field officers, which the judge held to be “arbitrary”.
On Saturday, the commissioner inaugurated public bike-sharing service from Versova metro station.
On Saturday, the commissioner inaugurated public bike-sharing service from Versova metro station.
mumbai news

There has been a reluctance to introduce bicycles in Mumbai: MMRDA commissioner

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Hinting at bureaucratic hurdles, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev on Saturday said that there has been a lot of reluctance towards introducing cycles in Mumbai
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Munde must resign on moral grounds.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Munde must resign on moral grounds.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times File Photo)
mumbai news

Maha BJP chief Patil says surprised by Pawar's statements backing Munde

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:53 PM IST
State social justice minister Munde has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman, a charge he has strongly refuted and termed as a blackmail attempt.
On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
mumbai news

Thane court grants bail to 89 people in Palghar mob lynching case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The defence counsels told the court that the applicants had no role to play in the incident and the police had arrested them on mere suspicion and based their mobile tower location.
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.
mumbai news

Don't want to do politics over Covid-19 vaccine, says Uddhav Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
