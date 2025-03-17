Mumbai: In a significant step towards improving the employability of arts stream students, the government has introduced a collaboration between universities and polytechnic institutes. As part of this initiative, students from the arts stream will have the opportunity to enroll in 14 skill-based courses, including solar panel installation, electrical work, and web development, allowing them to earn up to 16 academic credits. State launches skill-based courses for arts students to boost employability

The University of Mumbai (MU) is set to roll out these polytechnic courses from the 2025-26 academic year, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP). The initiative aims to equip students with practical technical skills, enhancing their prospects in an evolving job market.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has developed 14 polytechnic courses to provide arts students with essential technical competencies. These courses, which integrate fundamental science concepts, cover areas such as web designing, solar panel fitting, computer operation, and electronic equipment handling,” stated Vinod Mohitkar, director of the Directorate of Technical Education.

Students will be required to complete one semester to acquire these foundational skills. Initially tailored for arts students, the courses may later be extended to commerce and science students. Participation remains entirely voluntary. To implement the programme, MU will collaborate with polytechnic institutions across various districts through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Each course will carry four academic credits and will be available as an optional component for students in their first and second years of college. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of MU, stressed the importance of partnerships between colleges and polytechnic institutions to ensure the initiative’s seamless execution.

“The curriculum, formulated by the State Board of Technical Education, is pending approval from MU’s Academic Council. Once sanctioned, students will be able to enroll in these courses from the upcoming academic year,” Kulkarni confirmed.

Additionally, the initiative aims to retain students in rural areas by offering skill-based education that enhances local employment opportunities. “In regions like Konkan and Gadchiroli, where many college seats remain vacant due to student migration, these courses will provide valuable skills that enable students to secure employment while continuing their education in their hometowns,” Kulkarni explained.

In line with the NEP’s emphasis on skill-based learning, students will have access to a range of courses amounting to 12 to 16 credits. These include essential skills such as communication, leadership, and problem-solving. MU has also curated subject-specific skill courses, such as scriptwriting for Marathi students and an archaeology course for history students.