State reports 40,925 cases, no new curbs yet

Mumbai The Covid cases in Maharashtra rose to 40,925 on Friday, which was the highest tally since the previous high of 42,582 on May 13 2021. This surge in numbers prompted the state government to indicate that it may tighten enforcement measures, restrict non-essential services and impose a night curfew in Mumbai.

The state also saw a marginally higher death count of 20, as against 13 mortalities on the previous day, though no fresh cases of the Omicron variant were detected. So far, 1,41,614 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Mumbai led the tally of cases, followed by Pune city at 2,804 and urban agglomerations in the larger metropolitan region like Navi Mumbai (2,664), Thane (2,612), and Panvel (1,423). The state’s tally of active cases is 1,41,492.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state’s surveillance officer, said that the spike was expected to last for around three weeks before tapering. At present, the average positivity in the gold-standard RT-PCR tests was about 20 per cent for Maharashtra, with Mumbai city at over 25 per cent, and some districts like Ahmednagar at a lower three per cent. This average was expected to climb to 30 per cent. The cases in Mumbai and Thane, which was peaking faster than the rest of the state, are expected to decline sooner.

Health minister Rajesh Tope warned that those not following Covid-appropriate behaviour may face punitive action and fines. He indicated that non-essential services could be restricted to an extent considering the rise in infections, and a night curfew may be imposed in Mumbai.

“In Mumbai, we have already prevented a gathering of over five people at night. There should be no problem if non-essential services are restricted from 11 PM to 5 AM,” he added, stating that this proposal would be submitted to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The health minister said that curbs could be imposed on non-essential activities to stem the spread of Covid, but stressed that local train services would not be restricted.

“Restrictions regarding weddings and funerals are already in place, but they must be implemented stringently…the police and the district and municipal administrations shall be asked to take action. Our decision to fine those without masks will be implemented,” warned Tope, adding that “cases will be lodged if needed.”

The caseload was rising due to the higher infection rate, but hospitalisation numbers and oxygen requirement was lower. “If the consumption of oxygen touches 700 metric tons (per day), and if 40 per cent hospital beds in Maharashtra are occupied, then a lockdown will be imposed in auto-mode,” said Tope, adding that at present, there was no such situation yet despite the growth.

Talking about vaccinated teenagers between the age group of 15 to 17 years, Tope said, “I am appealing to these teenagers that if they want to protect themselves and others, they must understand that the norms are being tightened…f they want to go to a hotel, they cannot do so if they are not jabbed.”