In 2016, Clint and Maggie Eastwood donated 79 acres along California’s Carmel River, adding to an earlier 49-acre gift

Rivers need room to spread during heavy rainfall, when rising water can threaten nearby properties. Along California’s Carmel River, a planned restoration project seeks to reconnect the river with its southern floodplain to improve flood management and restore wildlife habitat. In 2016, Clint and Maggie Eastwood donated 79 acres at the former Odello East Fields to Big Sur Land Trust, following an earlier 49-acre gift that brought their combined contribution to 128 acres. A 128-acre donation from Clint and Maggie Eastwood helped advance plans to reconnect the Carmel River with its floodplain. The proposed project combines flood management, habitat restoration, farming and public access; construction remains pending additional federal funding. (Wikimedia Commons)

Big Sur Land Trust’s For Love of the Land: Annual Report 2016 identified the donation as an important milestone in the development of the Carmel River Floodplain Restoration and Environmental Enhancement Project, known as Carmel River FREE. Developed in collaboration with Monterey County, the project’s original plans included wetlands, grasslands, willows, cottonwoods, and a 23-acre agricultural preserve.

Making room for the river Flooding in the lower Carmel River watershed can threaten nearby buildings and infrastructure. Carmel River FREE was designed to reconnect the river with its southern floodplain, creating more space for high water levels and reducing pressure on existing flood-control infrastructure.

The 2016 report outlined plans to remove levees and construct new channels to redirect floodwaters away from neighboring properties. Proposed causeways and bridges would also allow water to pass beneath Highway 1. Big Sur Land Trust’s Carmel River FREE project overview has cited an estimated $14 million in avoided flood-control costs for Monterey County through reduced need for extensive levee improvements. This figure reflects the project’s projected savings, rather than a verified current estimate.

The plans also address the river’s ecological health. Wetlands and native vegetation are intended to improve habitat for steelhead trout, birds, and other wildlife around the lower Carmel River and Carmel River Lagoon. By combining flood management with habitat restoration, the project aims to benefit surrounding communities while supporting the river ecosystem.