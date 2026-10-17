Bowlers feel the heat in men’s T20 internationals | Number Theory

Trending up

The overall data highlights the evolutionary leaps in men’s T20 international batting in the last few years. Across matches involving nine major Test-playing nations, average scoring rates surged from 7.79 runs per over in 2021 to a peak of 9.09 runs per over in 2026 — surpassing the 9 runs per over threshold for the first time. This follows the trend in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the main club-based T20 league, where the average run rate has stayed above 9 for three years running. In the early years of T20 internationals, run rates fluctuated mostly between 7.5 and 8.1 runs per over as teams adapted to white-ball tactical dynamics. However, the period following 2018 marked a structural shift towards hyperaggressive batting, especially in the powerplay, deeper batting lineups, and intent-focused middle-over hitting. Although tournament pitch conditions occasionally checked scoring — such as the dips to 7.79 in 2021 and 8.39 in 2024 — the overarching trend remained steeply upward.