State takes over stalled redevelopment of KK Modi Chawl

MUMBAI: The state government has allowed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to acquire the KK Modi Wani Chawl in Sewri, paving the way for its long-pending redevelopment. The decision comes after the developer failed to complete the redevelopment project even after 25 years. Following the government's directions, MHADA issued an order on Thursday to initiate criminal action against the developer and blacklist the firm.

The construction company began redeveloping the KK Modi Chawl in 1992, and the building was fully vacated by 1998. Since then, around 205 beneficiary tenants have been living in MHADA-owned transit camps. In July 2013, MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) granted to the KK Modi chawl which is over 80 years old.

In December 2022, Section 91(A) was introduced into the MHADA Act to accelerate the stalled redevelopment of cessed buildings in the island city. The provision allows MHADA to take over and complete redevelopment projects that have been abandoned or indefinitely delayed, ensuring the rehabilitation of displaced tenants when developers fail to proceed due to financial or other constraints.

Invoking this provision, the housing department has now decided to acquire the property for redevelopment. “The government approves the proposal by MHADA to acquire building number 62 and 63 with a plot area measuring 959,293 sq.m and to carry out construction under the powers granted by sections 91(A) and 93(1) of the MHADA act,” said a government resolution (GR) issued by MHADA.

The takeover will proceed only after financial and legal audits confirm that no third-party rights, pending loans or other obstacles exist on the property. “The approval is subject to conditions, including the verification of third-party rights, loans taken by the developer, and other details by the board (MBRRB), which must be independently submitted to the government for prior approval,” the GR adds.

It further states that the developer who abandoned the project will be blacklisted, and the relevant authorities have been instructed to notify and take necessary actions, including initiating criminal proceedings.

“Before starting the acquisition process, MHADA issued a notice to the developer for failing to complete the redevelopment project on November 28, 2023,” a senior housing official said.