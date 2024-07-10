State to appoint 50,000 youths for govt schemes’ publicity

Mumbai : The state government will appoint 50,000 youths as ‘Yojana doots’ ahead of the assembly elections, to give widespread publicity to the government-launched schemes, with a special focus on the direct benefit ones declared in the state budget. Besides ensuring publicity, these youths will also help citizens avail the benefits of such welfare schemes. HT Image

However, the opposition has slammed this step of the government as an effort at election campaign through the youth. Leader of opposition, Ambadas Danve, raised the issue in the legislative council while questioning the quality of skill development education in the state. “State government already has DGIPR for publicity. So, is this going to be an election campaign through these youths? What will be the recruitment process? And who will appoint them?” he asked.

He added that the government should instead focus on increasing the quality of education at ITI and other institutes, which provide skill development education.

While replying to Danve, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said that the government has sanctioned ₹53.66 crore for 10 polytechnics, to develop ‘Centres for Excellence’ to promote skill development, self-employment, and entrepreneurship among the youth.

He added that skill-based training will be imparted to 10 lakh youths for six months, during which, they would get stipends also. “Of these 10 lakh youths, 50,000 youths as ‘Yojana doots’ to help beneficiaries avail govt schemes easily, “ said Patil.

Elaborating on the concept of ‘Centre for Excellence’, the minister said, “Solapur has emerged as the medical hub for the surrounding districts. So, it requires various technicians who could handle or repair the medical equipment and machines. Through these ‘Centres for Excellence’, such manpower will be created.”