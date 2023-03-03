Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State to discuss with varsity for termination of KJ Somaiya professor

State to discuss with varsity for termination of KJ Somaiya professor

BySurendra P Gangan
Mar 03, 2023 01:31 AM IST

Patil, while replying to a question asked by the leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal and others in the Assembly said that a criminal case has not been taken against the professor as the students have not filed any complaint.

Mumbai: On the backdrop of a professor who allegedly thrashed 12 students and asked them to strip and stand in the cold for two hours, the state education minister, Chandrakant Patil, said in the Assembly that the accused might be terminated after a discussion with the university about the probe report.

The professor from KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce, Vidyavihar, was suspended in January this year. The professor, while on an NSS camp, Palghar, in December stripped the students and kicked them with shoes for behaving badly.

Patil, while replying to a question asked by the leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal and others in the Assembly said that a criminal case has not been taken against the professor as the students have not filed any complaint.

“We will discuss the issue with the university over the probe report and if required he will be terminated. If the students come forward to lodge complaints against the professor, an FIR will be lodged against him too,” he said.

Bhujbal, NCP’s Dhanajay Munde attacked the government for not lodging an FIR against the professor despite having committed a serious offence. BJP’s Ashish Shelar asked why any action has not been taken even two months after the incident. The MLAs also criticised the government for refusing to that there was no mental trauma the students have been going through as they have been regularly attending their classes.

