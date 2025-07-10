State to probe ‘illegal’ transfer of 1,628 land parcels to non-tribals

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will inquire into allegations of landgrab in 1,628 land parcels belonging to tribals, which were allegedly sold to non-tribals illegally between 2011 and 2025, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The minister was responding to Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit’s statements, who alleged that out of the 1,628 land parcels, the highest, 732, were in the Konkan division, followed by Nashik division with 619 and the Pune division with 45. Some of the land parcels, including those in the Yeoor area of Thane, were purchased illegally by non-tribal politicians, police officers and influential persons, he said.

“In most cases, the lands were like gold mines but tribals were given peanuts. Though they were supposed to be given alternative land, no such compliance was done. This has been happening despite very clear provisions and judgements prohibiting the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals,” Gavit said.

In response, Bawankule said there was a complete bar on transfer of agricultural land owned by tribals to non-tribals. In case of residential and commercial land, 34 strict provisions had to be complied with if such land was transferred to non-tribals.

“Divisional commissioners of respective divisions will inquire into the 1,628 complaints and land will be given back to tribals if it was transferred fraudulently,” Bawankule said. The probe and procedure of restoration of tribal land would be completed in three months, he added.

Additionally, Bawankule informed the assembly that the state government had received complaints about 617 transactions of tribal land until 2021, and 404 land parcels were returned to tribal owners after inquiry. Collectors of concerned districts are conducting inquiries in the remaining cases, he said.