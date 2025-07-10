Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

State to probe ‘illegal’ transfer of 1,628 land parcels to non-tribals

BySurendra P Gangan
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 07:58 AM IST

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said there was a complete bar on transfer of agricultural land owned by tribals to non-tribals

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will inquire into allegations of landgrab in 1,628 land parcels belonging to tribals, which were allegedly sold to non-tribals illegally between 2011 and 2025, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The minister was responding to Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit’s statements, who alleged that out of the 1,628 land parcels, the highest, 732, were in the Konkan division, followed by Nashik division with 619 and the Pune division with 45. Some of the land parcels, including those in the Yeoor area of Thane, were purchased illegally by non-tribal politicians, police officers and influential persons, he said.

“In most cases, the lands were like gold mines but tribals were given peanuts. Though they were supposed to be given alternative land, no such compliance was done. This has been happening despite very clear provisions and judgements prohibiting the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals,” Gavit said.

In response, Bawankule said there was a complete bar on transfer of agricultural land owned by tribals to non-tribals. In case of residential and commercial land, 34 strict provisions had to be complied with if such land was transferred to non-tribals.

“Divisional commissioners of respective divisions will inquire into the 1,628 complaints and land will be given back to tribals if it was transferred fraudulently,” Bawankule said. The probe and procedure of restoration of tribal land would be completed in three months, he added.

Additionally, Bawankule informed the assembly that the state government had received complaints about 617 transactions of tribal land until 2021, and 404 land parcels were returned to tribal owners after inquiry. Collectors of concerned districts are conducting inquiries in the remaining cases, he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State to probe ‘illegal’ transfer of 1,628 land parcels to non-tribals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On