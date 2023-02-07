State to teach engg courses in Marathi from next academic year

Mumbai: Education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that the state government has decided to launch engineering courses in Marathi from next academic year.

While addressing mediapersons, Kesarkar said that students’ grasping power should be utilised for understanding the subject instead of language. It has been accepted all over the world that education should be given in the mother tongue and students’ grasping power is at best when they learn in their mother tongue.

“It is seen that countries which provide science and technology education in their mother tongue produce best and world-class scientists and technocrats. Most of the famous and award-winning scientists learnt in their mother tongue,” Kesarkar said.

He added that engineering courses will be available in both English and Marathi and students will have the choice to select the language of course.

The minister added that this will help many students who have the capacity to learn engineering, but are not comfortable with English. He expressed confidence that the opportunity to learn engineering in Marathi will be helpful to many talented youths and Maharashtra will produce world-class engineers.