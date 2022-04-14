State universities to start course on Indian Constitution: Minister
Mumbai State universities will soon start a mandatory course on the Indian constitution, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Samant said he has informed all state university vice chancellors about introducing this course for all university students--aided, unaided, professional and traditional courses.
“On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, we have decided to start a course called ‘Introduction to Indian Constitution’ for all students across all universities. State University VCs have already been informed about this and will be implemented soon,” said Samant in his tweet.
While not much has been explained by Samant in the tweet, a senior education official revealed that a new curriculum will be prepared focusing on a few very significant and basic aspects of the Indian Constitution to curate a course of around 10-15 lectures.
Despite repeated calls and text messages, Samant remained unavailable for a comment.
“Topics will include fundamental rights and duties, directive principles of state policy, formation and functioning of state assembly, parliament and different commissions among others. Political science professors of respective colleges will be taking the classes,” said the official on condition of anonymity. He added that colleges and universities will also have liberty to invite expert speakers to cover certain topics.
“The course is still in the planning stages and more information will be revealed in the coming academic year (2022-23). The idea is to ensure that all students, irrespective of the course of higher education that they are pursuing, will get to know and study the Indian Constitution, though only a few important parts,” said the official, and added that it is still unclear when this course will be ready to be rolled out.
Since the decision is still at a nascent stage, college principals are still not sure what to expect. “The Indian constitution is covered in bits and pieces in different subjects in school as well as certain subjects in junior college. To start a new course specifically focusing on the same topic might become repetitive, unless the course is designed differently,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.
Refinery project faces opposition again; organisation writes to CM seeking appointment
Weeks after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi suggesting an alternative land for the Ratnagiri refinery project at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil, villagers have voiced their opposition. An organisation opposing the mega refinery, Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna, had on April 11 written to Thackeray expressing its disapproval. Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical Limited was proposed in Rajapur's Nanar, but it was met with stiff opposition from locals, including fishermen and farmers.
Covid-19: Delhi's caseload rises again; key govt meet on April 20
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 fresh cases, up by 26 infections from Wednesday's tally, the Delhi health department reported. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week. The national capital had on Wednesday reported 299 cases, a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections.
30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind
A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday. On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan, Sanket Dherange was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor immediately informed the traffic cops.
Four cops suspended after ‘custodial death’ in Koderma, family demands arrest
The Koderma district administration on Thursday suspended four policemen, including station in-charge of Domchanch police station, after a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Body of 55-year-old a resident of Sabhi village, Arjun Saw, was found in Nirupahadi forest area, a few kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday morning.
Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck. While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
