MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind exercise to strengthen educational support systems, the Directorate of Primary Education has completed a statewide survey identifying 2,23,042 students from single-mother households studying from Class 1 to Class 12. Of these, 26,777 students are enrolled in schools across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). State’s first survey identifies 2,23,042 students of single mothers, flags need for targeted support

The survey, initiated by the state government in November 2025, was designed to compile district-wise data and assess the need for targeted educational interventions for children of single mothers. Acting on directions from the education minister, the Directorate asked regional education officers, inspectors and municipal authorities to collect and consolidate data from government, aided, partially aided, unaided and self-financed schools.

Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said the exercise was aimed at ensuring focused attention for a vulnerable group that often falls through policy gaps. “There is a need to identify the number of children of single mothers and pay special attention to their education. The compiled information has been submitted to the government for further action,” he said.

The data shows a near-equal gender split, with 1,11,285 boys and 1,11,757 girls enrolled across school categories. District-wise figures reveal significant regional variation. Nashik reported the highest number of such students at 14,367, followed by Jalgaon (13,774) and Sangli (12,956). Other districts with relatively high numbers include Solapur (9,661), Satara (8,860), Amravati (8,395) and Yavatmal (8,097).

At the other end of the spectrum, Nagpur reported the lowest count at 1,008 students, followed by Sindhudurg (1,231), Gadchiroli (2,867), Ratnagiri (3,003) and Thane (3,093).

Social activists have welcomed the survey, calling it a critical foundation for policy-level support. Senior social activist Heramb Kulkarni, who has been closely tracking issues faced by single mothers since the Covid-19 period, said the data should be used to extend existing welfare schemes to children as well.

“During Covid, many single mothers faced severe survival challenges. Under the mother and child care scheme, women receive ₹2,500 from the government through the women and child development department. Children linked to education should also be brought under the ambit of such support,” Kulkarni said.

Officials said the findings are expected to inform future decisions on scholarships, academic assistance and social security-linked educational programmes for children of single mothers across the state.