Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

Mumbai, The steel reinforcement cage for a pillar of the Thane-Wadala Metro Line 4 collapsed on the premises of a housing society in Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai; no injuries
Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 11 pm on Thursday at Suman Nagar Junction in the Chunabhatti area, they said.

According to an official, the 8-metre-high rebar reinforcement cage, secured with ropes tied to a concrete block, for pillar number 105C collapsed onto the compound wall of a housing society.

“No one was injured, but the metal sheet of the society’s security cabin was damaged,” said an official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority , adding that a team rushed to the spot for an inspection.

MMRDA has ordered an independent investigation into the incident, which will be completed within two days, the official said.

“The General Consultant DBEngineering-Hill-LBG, a German and US company, will conduct the investigation, and necessary action will be taken,” the official said.

According to the MMRDA official, the bottom section of the cement concrete pillar had been built up to 4.5 metres, while work on the upper 8-metre reinforcement portion was still in progress when the incident occurred.

The official said a crane is usually used to hold the reinforcement cage in place. However, traffic police did not allow a crane at the busy junction, so the reinforcement was secured with ropes tied to a concrete block, the official said.

“While dismantling temporary support structures , a metal fastener attached to the concrete block broke after being struck by an unknown object. This caused the ropes to loosen, and the reinforcement collapsed onto a nearby compound wall,” the official added.

The Wadala-Thane Metro, also known as Metro 4, will be Mumbai’s longest Metro line, spanning 32.32 kilometres with more than 30 stations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On