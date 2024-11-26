Menu Explore
Steel traders demand police action after 18-wheel trailer theft in Navi Mumbai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Nov 26, 2024 02:25 PM IST

On November 13, criminals hijacked a trailer carrying steel worth ₹23 lakhs near the Uran Phata Bridge in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: The theft of an 18-wheel trailer carrying 33 metric tonnes of steel has prompted traders to demand enhanced security measures from Navi Mumbai police, amid growing concerns over recurring steel thefts in the region.

The incident has heightened security concerns among steel traders, who claim illegal scrap dealers routinely perpetrate such thefts.(HT Photo)
The incident has heightened security concerns among steel traders, who claim illegal scrap dealers routinely perpetrate such thefts.(HT Photo)

On November 13, criminals hijacked a trailer carrying steel worth 23 lakhs near the Uran Phata Bridge in Nerul. The consignment, which originated in Taloja and was destined for Powai, was intercepted on the Mumbai-Pune lane of Sion Panvel Highway by four men in a Wagon R who claimed their vehicle had been struck.

"The driver was asked to get down off the trailer when he resisted, the accused climbed over and physically assaulted the cleaner and the driver and got control of the trailer and drove away," said trailer owner Nikka Bashir Mohammad.

The incident has heightened security concerns among steel traders, who claim illegal scrap dealers routinely perpetrate such thefts. "On an average 1 metric tonne of steel gets stolen regularly from every consignment but now the situation has become worse with the entire trailer getting hijacked. This only shows how brazen the illegal scrap dealers lobby has become. Considering the steel sector pays almost 15% GST it is only expected that there is adequate security provided and stringent action taken against illegal scrap dealers operating within the market area," said Deepak Singh, a trader from Kalamboli steel market.

Singh, who has filed a complaint with Navi Mumbai police, is considering approaching the High Court. He had previously raised similar concerns with the state government in March and in 2022 after experiencing a comparable theft. "Two years ago the trailer loaded with 19 lakhs worth of steel was stolen along with the vehicle. Following the filing of an FIR with the Asangaon police, the trailer was traced but 5 lakhs worth material recovery is still pending. There is a huge nexus that executes the crime in fact most of the godowns of these dealers are operating at stone throw away distance from local police station," Singh added.

Traders are calling for police raids on scrap dealers operating without valid documentation. "Since steel cannot be brought without proper documentation, the possession of steel goods with local scrap dealers needs to be probed. Regular raids of such establishments will instil fear and prevent the repeated thefts from happening," said another trader from the market.

DCP zone 2 Prashant Mohite has indicated that authorities will investigate the complaints and implement appropriate measures.

