Students suffer as MU online degree verification link dead for 3 weeks

Mumbai: For some three weeks now, students at University of Mumbai (MU) have been struggling to get their degrees verified from the official portal, putting at risk opportunities they are getting for jobs and higher education abroad.

The e-verification link on the MU website verifies documents such as mark sheets and degree certificates of students going for higher education and employment abroad. Students require a verification certificate to apply for the visa of the respective country. To simplify this process, MU started an online portal. Since the portal was launched, MU has been verifying nearly 150 degrees in a day. Since the last three weeks, however, the link https://univ.secur.co.in/verification has not been functional.

“My son wants documents for his job, and we have been trying to get them verified for the last fifteen days, but it has not been working,” said Parshuram Warwadekar, a retired government official. “When we approached the university administration some time back, we were told the issue would be solved in two days. But it isn’t working till today. MU officials are not responding to phone calls.”

Warwadekar has requested MU officials to provide offline verification. “On my last visit to the Kalina campus, I requested MU officials to give offline verification as we need it urgently, but they denied it. Now we have to send a request to my son’s employer for more time to submit these documents,” he added.

Another student who was in the waiting area of examination department, on condition of anonymity, said, “I need to verify my documents as early as possible as I am going to pursue my higher education in Italy. The country approved my visa based on the offer letter of their university but gave me a timeline to submit verified documents. Now I have five days in hand, and I am worried about losing my chance of higher education.”

Warwadekar said, “We have requested MU authorities to solve this problem as early as possible. This situation has caused severe inconvenience to multiple students, ex-students and professionals who wish to verify their degree certificate for obtaining visas of different countries for higher studies and or overseas jobs and projects.”

An MU official said the vendor responsible for the online verification service has been warned and told to reinstate the website, and the website would be operational soon.