Sule dialled Praful Patel to thwart poaching bid, say NCP (SP) insiders

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) tried to poach several of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s eight members of parliament (MP) in the second half of December when speculations were rife that the two factions might come together, sources in NCP (SP) told Hindustan Times. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_26_2024_000059B)(PTI)

“NCP state president Sunil Tatkare approached a few of our MPs during the winter session of parliament and promised them ministerial berths and appointments in key government undertakings if they switched sides,” said a senior NCP (SP) leader.

NCP (SP) MP from Wardha, Amar Kale, confirmed to HT that he had received an offer to switch over to the NCP but said he was approached by a former (undivided) NCP leader who is now with the Congress.

“The leader told me that I would have to undertake development work in my constituency and give results to get re-elected. For that, I would need funds, which I would get only when I crossed over to NCP,” Kale revealed.

According to NCP (SP) insiders, the MPs informed Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule about these overtures. Sule, in turn, dialled Praful Patel, national working president of NCP, and complained about the matter.

“The whole thing happened more or less at the same time when there was talk of the two factions coming together,” said the leader quoted earlier.

Speculations about a thaw in relations between the two factions emerged around December 12, when Ajit Pawar visited his uncle to wish him on his birthday. A fortnight later, Ajit’s mother Ashatai Pawar said that she had prayed for reunion of the duo at the Vithal temple at Pandharpur.

“Although there are several leaders in both factions who feel that there should not be bitter attacks against each other, the speculations about a merger were nothing but rumours,” the leader said.

Wardha MP Kale said he would not leave NCP (SP) at any cost. “There are many issues like us not getting funds for development works. But we are prepared to struggle and fight and will not give up,” he said.

Sule refused to comment on the issue while Tatkare denied having approached NCP (SP) MPs.

“The allegations made against me are wrong. I keep meeting MPs of all parties, but did not make any such offer to NCP (SP) MPs,” he said. “Several MPs have told me several things. I can disclose who said what, but I am not doing so as of now,” he added.

NCP (SP) ally Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that NCP’s bid at poaching was an attempt to secure a berth in the union cabinet.

“The BJP has told NCP leaders that their party will be given a cabinet berth if they manage to get 6-7 MPs from NCP (SP). That’s why Tatkare was trying to poach MPs from the Sharad Pawar faction,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

Tatkare, who won the Lok Sabha poll from Raigad, is NCP’s lone MP. The party wanted a cabinet berth in the union government but was offered only a junior minister’s post owing to its tally.

In the assembly elections in November last year, the NCP reversed its fortunes and won 41 assembly seats while the Sharad Pawar faction could win only 10 seats. The Mahayuti was voted back to power with 235 seats.