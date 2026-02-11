Sunetra takes charge as deputy CM, to meet Modi and Shah in Delhi

MUMBAI: Sunetra Pawar, widow of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, took charge as deputy chief minister at Mantralaya on Tuesday. She is the first woman to hold this position in Maharashtra. Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar with senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, and her son Parth Pawar at Mantralaya on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Within minutes of assuming charge, Sunetra conducted a pre-cabinet meeting of the NCP and then attended the state cabinet meeting at 12 pm. Unable to hold back tears, Parth watched his mother assume her new role as deputy chief minister, stepping into the shoes of his father, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

“No one can ever take Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) place, but I will make an earnest effort to preserve the legacy of his ideals and to build a stronger and more capable Maharashtra. In these difficult times, the love, support, and trust shown by the people are my greatest strength. Before his memory today, I made one solemn promise that I will continue to work with loyalty and dedication for the welfare of the state,” she said later, in a post on X.

Sunetra then left for New Delhi, where she is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Although NCP leaders are calling it a courtesy call, it is believed that Sunetra is likely to discuss the proposed merger of both NCP factions.

After Ajit Pawar’s untimely death, Sunetra was sworn in as new deputy chief minister on January 31. She has been allocated all the departments held by Ajit Pawar, except the finance portfolio. She was also allotted Pawar’s favourite ‘Devgiri’ bungalow as her official residence at Malabar Hill.

Before arriving in Mumbai early on Tuesday, she visited the Siddhivinayak Temple and paid homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by visiting Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where the architect of the Indian Constitution was cremated.

In the afternoon, Sunetra attended the business advisory committee meeting to discuss the business of the upcoming budget session of the state legislature. She also met MLAs, leaders and office bearers at the party office.

Sunetra is also tipped to become the new NCP president.