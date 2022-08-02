Supporters of Shinde, Thackeray clash over CM’s photo at Sena office in Dombivli
Amidst the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in the State, a clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, at the party office.
Earlier, Shinde’s photos were removed by Thackeray’s supporters after he rebelled.
On Tuesday, at least 200 Shinde supporters went to the party office on Manpada Road to put up photographs of him and his son. However, Thackeray supporters at the office opposed it, leading to an hour-long ruckus.
Several women supporters of Shinde were also involved in the tussle. The Dombivli police rushed to the spot to control the situation.
Shinde supporters led by Ramesh Mhatre, however, managed to put up the photographs despite the continuous opposition.
Vivek Khamkar, Dombivli city president, Shiv Sena party, said, “I was sitting in the office along with four others including two women. The Shinde supporters came and asked us to leave the office. It looked like they deliberately came with a plan to move us out of the office and take over. Later, they also said they wanted to put up photos of the CM and his son. We opposed. They shoved, pushed and abused us, and created ruckus inside and outside the office premises. They were in huge numbers, and at least 200 women were present.”
Jatin Patil, a supporter of Shinde, said, “We only wanted to install the photographs. There was no such plan to create any ruckus.”
Ramesh Mhatre was not available to comment on the incident.
“No one has been detained in this matter. We rushed to the spot immediately after knowing about the clash and brought the situation under control,” said an officer of Ramnagar police station.
