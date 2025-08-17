Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Surgeon duped of 95 lakh in elaborate cyber scam

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:54 am IST

A Mumbai orthopedic surgeon was defrauded of ₹95 lakh by a woman he met online, who faked a hacker threat to extort money from him.

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old orthopedic surgeon working at a leading hospital in Parel was cheated of 95 lakh in an elaborate cyber fraud. Early in 2025 a woman befriended him online then later asked him for money claiming that a hacker, who had hacked into their intimate chats, was demanding a ransom.

Surgeon duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95 lakh in elaborate cyber scam
Surgeon duped of 95 lakh in elaborate cyber scam

According to the police, the surgeon began chatting with the woman after accepting her friend request on Instagram. The woman claimed she was an MBBS student from a medical college in Chandigarh, and the academic pressure had left her feeling lonely and depressed.

The police said the duo then connected on Whatsapp and their friendship took on an intimate nature involving the exchange of nude photos and sexually explicit conversations. The surgeon even paid for gifts demanded by the woman, the police added.

In May, the woman claimed she was coming to meet the victim in Mumbai and even sent him photos of her business class flight tickets. However, when the doctor checked the passenger list online, he could not find her.

The police said that on May 2, the woman told the surgeon that someone from Thailand had hacked into their chats using the Pegasus spyware and was threatening to make the chats public if she did not pay him 3.1 bitcoins worth 2.5 crores. “She told the doctor she was afraid and was going to sell all her jewellery to pay the hacker,” said a police officer. Although suspicious, the surgeon believed her.

The police said the woman then asked him for money, threatening to write to the Medical Council, file a sexual harassment complaint against him. She even told him that she would send the council the sexually explicit pictures he had sent her.

From April to July, the surgeon paid her 94.47 lakhs in about 42 transactions. The police added that he had even taken out loans from the back to pay her. However, he later realised that the bank account provided by the girl was under a different name. He then looked her up in the list of students at the Chandigarh college and found a girl of the same name who had been enrolled not in an MBBS course but in a bachelor of Arts degree in 2021.

The police said that on August 12, the woman contacted the surgeon’s wife claiming she had ‘interesting stuff to share’. Realising he had been cheated, the surgeon finally approached the police.

The central cyber police have registered an offence under sections 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and various sections of the Information Technology Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Surgeon duped of 95 lakh in elaborate cyber scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On