Mumbai: This weekend saw a unique audition for the cast of a Marathi movie. The location was Gadchiroli and the aspirants were all former Maoists who had laid down their arms. Surrendered Maoists audition for roles on big screen

The audition was part of the state government’s initiative to help rehabilitate those who had given up arms.

It was organised by the police along with Marathi actor and film producer Trupti Bhoir, executive producers Vishal Kapoor and Tushar Pakhare, who are making a movie based on a tribal tradition of the district.

A tribal-dominated district, Gadchiroli has an age-old tradition wherein a menstruating woman is required to stay in a hut—called Kurmaghar—built outside the main house. The movie has been titled after the tradition, Kurmaghar.

Organised at Navjeevan Colony near the Gadchiroli police headquarters, the audition was attended by both men and women.

Neelotpal, Gadchiroli superintendent of police, said, “Hundreds of surrendered Maoists stay in Navjeevan Colony. They are provided a land parcel to build a house by the government, later they are given employment opportunities in the form of training to make phenyl and stitching clothes. The phenyl made by them is purchased by the police and even displayed in local supermarkets to make sure that they have a market for their products.”

“When we came to know that Bhoir was looking for local actors to start shooting for a film after the monsoon, we welcomed them to Navjeevan Colony wherein 35 former Maoists participated in the auditions,” the SP added.

Bhoir, who has worked in Marathi films like Agadbam, Hello Jai Hind, Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hava and Touring Talkies, readily agreed.

“The Gadchiroli police were very welcoming and as we also wanted real talent, we conducted the auditions in the colony. We had given them dialogues to prepare. Though initially they were afraid of the camera, but soon they got used to it and did well. We are hopeful to get some good talent to act in our movie,” Bhoir said.

The Gadchiroli police have neutralised four Maoists this year, including commander and deputy commandant levels.