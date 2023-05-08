Earned livelihood by writing articles: Anil Jaisinghani tells ED

Mumbai: Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani, accused in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) 2015 money-laundering case, claimed that he earned his livelihood by writing articles for print publications, agency sources said. Kalyan, India - March 16, 2023: Anil Jaisinghani and Akshan Anil Jaisinghani - The Malabar Hill police reached the residence of Aniksha Jaisinghani around 8 am, after an interrogation of about 6 hours she was taken to Mumbai, while her brother Akshan who was also present complained of illness followed by which he was taken to a nearby hospital, in Kalyan, India, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Jaisinghani was responding to ED queries related to his source/s of income and business activity, the sources said, adding that he also denied any wrongdoing on his part when asked about his involvement in betting.

The probe, meanwhile, revealed that the alleged betting had been done via a United Kingdom-based website, www. betfair.com.

ED ‘s Ahmedabad unit had on March 19, 2015, raided a Vadodara farmhouse on suspicions that it was the hub of “a large scale hawala racket in international cricket through a United Kingdom-based website in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act”, an ED officer said.

“We will seek details from the UK website, which is a private legal entity, about who may have subscribed to the services. Such details, if available, can throw light on the case,” an ED source said.

The agency had registered a money-laundering case with a view to identifying the proceeds of crime and its recipients, the sources said, as per ED’s submission to the Gujarat high court, which it had approached earlier this month. A witness had alleged that he used to take the line for betting from a person who operated the book, in the name of ‘Mandi’. The agency is looking to record the statements of several other suspected bookies in the case, whose roles have emerged in the probe, the sources said.

It was also revealed that the agency was in the process of identifying multi-crore assets for provisional attachments, once their status as proceeds of crime was confirmed.