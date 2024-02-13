Swachhata Doots irked about low pay, block Chahal’s car

Mumbai: Despite several attempts, around 100 Swachhata Doots, whose job involves spreading awareness about waste segregation, were unable to meet either chief minister Eknath Chavan or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday regarding low pay and non-renewal of contracts. Mumbai, India - Feb. 12, 2024:Swachchta Doot protesting in front of the Sahyadari Guest House for the partial stopping of Swachata Doot works and not paying them ₹ 50,000 for their work during COVID, as promised, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 12, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Around 50 workers stopped Chahal’s car in front of the BMC headquarters on Monday afternoon, frustrated by six months of unsuccessful efforts to secure a meeting with him.

“We had been waiting at the headquarters since 10am with an appointment,” said Janardhan Gavandi, a worker from the H West ward (Bandra). “But when the municipal commissioner tried to leave without meeting us, we blocked his car. He then got out and threatened that he would complain to the chief minister about us and shut down our organisation.”

On finding out that Chahal was headed to the Sahyadari Guest House for a meeting with Shinde, the workers, whose numbers had swelled to 100, travelled to the venue and attempted to meet Shinde, but in vain.

“We will keep trying,” said Priyanka Gade, a leader from the union Dharmaveer Kamgaar Sena, which is helping the workers pursue the matter.

The BMC engaged Swachhata Doots through NGOs for the first time in mid-2023, and many who were appointed had worked as COVID warriors during the pandemic, when they were paid ₹25,000 per month. In September 2023, HT reported that their engagement had led to several chronic garbage dumping spots in Bandra being cleared off.

Presently, the Swachhata Doots have several grouses with the BMC, including non-renewal of contracts and low pay.

Workers from the M West ward, N ward and F North ward told HT that after their earlier, six-month long term ended around November 2023, they were asked to take a 1-2 month break before resuming work. “The reason given to us was that no NGOs were coming forward to sign the contract as there was no profit,” said Komal Ghadge. The workers also demanded that they be employed directly by the BMC and not through NGOs.

An official from the solid waste management department of the BMC said new contracts had been awarded in most wards. “Work on appointing contractors is ongoing in only around 2-4 wards,” said the official.

Swachhata Doots receive a fixed renumeration of ₹15,000 per month, while an additional 5% is given to the contracted NGO towards administration charges, the official noted. But the workers countered this, saying they receive only ₹12,000 after deductions.

“We were promised at least ₹25,000 per month, in line with what was paid during the pandemic. But what we got was less than half that amount,” said Gavandi. He also claimed that the BMC had promised to pay COVID warriors ₹50,000 per month but had reneged on the promise eventually. “We worked in hospitals, isolation centres and vaccination centres as ward boys, taking care of patients and handing dead bodies. At the time, we were promised wages of ₹50,000, but all we were paid was ₹25,000,” he said.