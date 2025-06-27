Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
Swati Sathe promoted to IG 4 days before she retires

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 27, 2025 08:30 AM IST

MUMBAI: Swati Sathe, DIG of jails, was promoted to IG four days before retirement, becoming the first from state prison cadre to achieve this.

MUMBAI: Swati Sathe, deputy inspector general (DIG) of jails, western region, was promoted to the level of inspector-general (IG), on Thursday, four days before her retirement. Sathe oversaw the hanging of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab in Yerawada Central Jail, Pune; and the accused in the Mumbai 1993 blasts case Yakub Memon, in Nagpur Central Jail.

Swati Sathe promoted to IG 4 days before she retires
Swati Sathe promoted to IG 4 days before she retires

Earlier, she also worked as superintendent of jails at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail twice. Sathe is due to retire on June 30 and is the first officer from state prison cadre to be promoted as IG. Traditionally, prison cadre officers retire at DIG level.

Sathe had joined services as deputy superintendent of jails in June 1995. She was promoted as DIG prisons in 2011 and through her service has worked as DIG of western and eastern regions.

“I am very happy and feeling fulfilled and grateful,” she said on Thursday.

