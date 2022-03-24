Taloja residents facing severe water problems since last July

Hundreds of residents residing in the new housing scheme of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Taloja Phase II have been facing a severe water crisis since July 2021.

They have been visiting the CIDCO office with their grievances and seeking solutions for the crisis. However, their ordeal continues.

Residents of Kedar Housing Society at Sector 21, Marwa Housing Society at Sector 22, Dhanashree Housing Society at Sector 37 and Asawari Housing Society at Sector 27 that had started receiving possession from July 2021 under various low income housing schemes are now dependent on water tankers.

Ashok Pote, a resident and chief promoter of Marwa Housing Society and legal advisor for Kedar Housing Society, said, “At the time of the agreement, I had raised an objection to a clause that said that after receiving the possession, the owner will have to apply for water connection from CIDCO. We have not purchased independent villas or a hutment to apply for individual water connection. When a society receives connection, it is for everyone. But the clause was not amended and each flat owner had to pay ₹20,000 for water connection. While the Lower Income Group (LIG) flats cost around ₹27 lakh, those of the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) cost ₹18 lakh plus the water cost. When CIDCO is the authority that is developing the node and building houses, shouldn’t they first verify if they can provide water for the residents?”

Dattatray Garje, another resident of Marwa Housing Society who has been staying there for the last three months, said, “Since the last one month, the problem has worsened. From the beginning itself, we have always received water from tankers and once in a week through the pipeline. But now, the population has increased and the tankers have not. Hence, the water shortage is pinching us more now.”

Meanwhile, a CIDCO officer stated that the main source of water for the Taloja area is from MIDC and Hewane dam. “The problem is there because we are upgrading pipelines from both sources of water. The required water in this area is around 8MLD and there is a deficit of around 3MLD. Hence, we are providing water through tankers for their usage. If required, we can increase the number of tankers,” the officer stated.

On Thursday as well, some of the residents went to the CIDCO office in Belapur and submitted a letter with their grievances demanding their right to live with dignity. “As a citizen of this country, it is our right to have a dignified life and we have submitted a detailed letter mentioning the issues we are facing. We wanted to meet the MD but since he was unavailable at the office, we submitted a letter there. We are hoping that the authorities would take cognisance of the issue,” Pote said.