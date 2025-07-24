Mumbai: Tansa Lake, one of the seven reservoirs that supplies drinking water to the city, overflowed on Wednesday evening. The officials credit the filling of lakes in the city to the continuous showers over the past few days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains are set to intensify today, and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till Friday morning. Tansa lake overflows due to continuous showers, city under orange alert today

Tansa is the third lake to overflow after the Modak Sagar dam, which filled to the brim on July 9. Before that, BMC had opened three gates of the middle Vaitarna dam on July 7.

With the continuous showers over the past few days, 86.88% of the seven lakes located across Mumbai, namely Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna, are filled, the officials said on Wednesday.

The IMD issued an alert to the Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar regions for heavy rains under an orange alert for till 8:30 am on Friday. The city is under a yellow alert on Saturday, indicating moderate rains.

The city, till Wednesday morning, received 84.6 mm of rainfall as of the Santacruz observatory and 86.66 mm as per Colaba observatory. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather station, the island city recorded 47.77mm, while the eastern and western suburbs logged 33.10mm and 53.92mm, respectively.