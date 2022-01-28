Tardeo building fire: Death toll climbs to 9

Mumbai: Death toll in Tardeo’s Kamala building fire went up to 9 on Friday, as Dhaval Salkar, 23, who was admitted to Masina hospital died at 5.15 pm on Friday. Eight others who were injured in the fire remain admitted at Bhatia hospital. Five are in critical condition, while three are stable. So far, 13 people have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

On Saturday, a massive fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.26 am on the 19th floor of the 20-storey building at Nana Chowk in Tardeo named Sachinam heights, also called as Kamla building by the residents. A total of 30 people were injured in the fire, six of whom were declared dead on Saturday.

Those who died on Saturday were identified as Hitesh Subodh Mistry (40), Mausmi Subodh Mistry (45), Meena Subodh Mistry (65) of flat 1904 on the 19th floor that was completely gutted in the fire, Purshottam Chopdekar (42) who lived on the 16th floor and Manjuben Kantharia who lived on 19th floor.

The toll climbed to seven on Monday as Manisha Singh, 38, was declared dead at Nair Hospital at 7 am. It went up to 8 on Thursday, as Madhuri Chopdekar, 35, who was admitted to Kasturba hospital and was in a critical condition died at 12.30 am on Thursday.

One more person who died in the fire remains unidentified, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).