Mumbai, Maharashtra's efforts to promote safety amid children's growing, often unregulated use of the internet and social media are proving inadequate, prompting the state IT department to set up an expert task force to study the issue, Minister Ashish Shelar said Wednesday. Task force to be set up as child safety efforts against internet use falling short: Minister

Once the task force submits its report, the government will decide on measures to enhance child safety, strengthen education, promote digital empowerment, and encourage responsible use of technology, IT Minister Shelar stated in the legislative council.

Surveys indicate a significant rise in the use of mobile phones, the internet and social media among children below 16 years of age in the state, he said in a written response to a question by Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe.

There are growing demands from various quarters, including parents' associations and social groups, to frame regulations to restrict or control such use through measures like screen-time limits, parental controls and age-based restrictions, Shelar noted.

Parents, experts and public representatives have repeatedly raised concerns that increased screen time is adversely affecting children's mental health, studies and social behaviour, he informed the House.

"Unregulated use of the internet and social media, online gaming, objectionable content and cyber crimes have heightened risks to children's safety, and the outcomes of government schemes and awareness initiatives in this regard have not been as expected," he stated.

In view of these concerns, the government is setting up an expert task force through the Information Technology department to study the issue comprehensively. The task force will include experts from relevant sectors and examine multiple aspects of children's digital usage, Shelar said.

It will also study the nature and extent of social media usage among minors, its mental, physical and educational impact, and the influence of digital advertisements and online platforms. It will also review national and international regulatory frameworks and suggest necessary legal, technical and administrative measures, he said.

The task force will submit its report within a stipulated period, following which the government will take further decisions to ensure child safety, strengthen education, promote digital empowerment and enable the responsible use of technology, the minister said.

The state is considering measures such as strengthening awareness campaigns, improving coordination between schools and parents, and, if required, introducing legal provisions to regulate children's use of digital platforms, he added.

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