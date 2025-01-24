Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Investment buys office space at Wadala for 148 crore

ByAteeq Shaikh
Jan 24, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Tata Investment Corp buys two floors at Lodha Excelus in Wadala for ₹148 crore, expanding its office space in the 28-floor commercial building.

MUMBAI: Expanding its office space at Lodha Excelus, a residential-cum-commercial space in Wadala spread over 22 acres, Tata Group’s Tata Investment Corp Limited has purchased two floors at the New Cuffe Parade project’s commercial building for a sum of 148 crore.

Tata Investment buys office space at Wadala for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>148 crore
Tata Investment buys office space at Wadala for 148 crore

The commercial building has 28 floors. Tata Investment Corp has bought the 17th and 22nd floors that are spread across 21,441 sq ft and 21,302 sq ft, respectively, and comes with 63 parking slots.

Stamp duty of 8.88 crore was paid towards the deal, registered on January 10, according to papers accessed through real estate data analytics firm, CRE Matrix.

This is not the first purchase of the Tata Group in Lodha Excelus. In January 2019, Tata Group’s Trent Limited had purchased four floors and leased another for 25 years. The deal was then valued at approximately 300 crore for a total area of 1.50 lakh sq ft. In January 2020, Tata International’s global headquarters had moved to the same building.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On