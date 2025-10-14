Edit Profile
    Taxi driver jumps in Kasheli creek in suspected suicide

    A taxi driver allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kasheli Creek; search efforts failed due to high tides. Police suspect financial issues.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:28 AM IST
    By Kaptan Mali
    THANE: A taxi driver jumped into the Kasheli Creek on Monday morning, in a suspected suicide case, said the police. Several authorities launched a joint search operation but failed to trace him by the evening, and will resume the search today.

    
    Taxi driver jumps in Kasheli creek in suspected suicide

    According to the Thane Disaster Management Cell (TDMC), the driver, a resident of Maitri Park, Kasheli, parked his Wagon R car along the bridge, left his mobile phone in the vehicle, and jumped into the creek. Head of the TDMC, Yasin Tadvi said, “Our disaster control received a call about the incident from a journalist and immediately teams from Narpoli Police Station, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Fire Brigade, Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) reached the spot.”

    Tadvi added that the search and rescue team looked for the driver for over four hours but due to the high tide and strong currents, withdrew their boat and halted rescue operations for the day.

    Senior police inspector Vijay Kabdane said the police suspect the driver took this extreme step due to financial difficulties. He added that the police will know more once they meet the victim’s family today.

