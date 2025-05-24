Teacher held for sexually abusing minor at summer camp

THANE A 45-year-old dance teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy at a summer camp in Ulhasnagar. (Shutterstock)

Around 20 children from the vicinity had joined the two-day summer camp organised by the accused, Jitendra Dulani, police said. The boy told the police that during the break, Dulani took him to a dark room where he took off his clothes and sexually assaulted him.

A police officer said, “After returning home from the camp, the minor began experiencing physical discomfort. Upon being gently questioned by the parents, the child disclosed the inappropriate actions of the dance teacher.”

Following the parent’s complaint, the Vitthalwadi police arrested the accused at his residence during a late-night raid conducted under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sachin Gore, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amol Koli, and senior police inspector (PI) Anil Padwal. He was then produced before a court and placed in police custody for five days.

The police are taking statements from the other children at the camp to check if anyone else was also sexually assaulted or faced any unpleasant situation.