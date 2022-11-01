Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tech glitch in one AC local leads to cancellation of 15 services

Tech glitch in one AC local leads to cancellation of 15 services

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The Western Railway (WR) officials attributed the situation to a technical issue in one AC train that led to the cancellation of 15 AC services throughout the day. The Western Railway (WR) runs 79 AC local services on a daily basis,

Mumbai, India – December 24, 2017: Western Railway today trial of AC local train along with General Manger and Western Railway Staff from Churhcgate to Borivali, it will be starting from 25th Dec 2017 on occasion of Christmas , in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (Bhushan Koyande)
Mumbai, India – December 24, 2017: Western Railway today trial of AC local train along with General Manger and Western Railway Staff from Churhcgate to Borivali, it will be starting from 25th Dec 2017 on occasion of Christmas , in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (Bhushan Koyande)
ByAnkita G Menon

Mumbai: Air-conditioned (AC) local train passengers were in for a surprise after finding a general local during morning peak hours on Western line on Monday. The Western Railway (WR) officials attributed the situation to a technical issue in one AC train that led to the cancellation of 15 AC services throughout the day.

“We were waiting at Borivali for AC local at 8:26am but an announcement was made that it has been replaced by a general local. We have paid for AC train passes and are being forced to travel in regular locals during peak hours. There have been instances of AC not functioning properly, especially in the evenings. After paying extra, not having proper facilities is not fair,” rued Sarita Doshi, 45, a regular traveller of the 8:26am AC local from Borivali to Churchgate.

A senior WR officer said one train faced a technical issue with the tyre turning mechanism. “The additional parts required for the same had to be ordered from Pune that caused a delay, and we had to call off a few AC services. However, we ensured that commuters are not inconvenienced by running regular services and avoiding crowds,” he said.

The WR runs 79 AC local services on a daily basis, 15 of them were not functional on Monday due to a single rake having technical issues. There are five other rakes with the WR that were operational and the remaining services were operational as per the schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out