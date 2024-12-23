Menu Explore
Technical glitch near Mumbai delays Vande Bharat express to Goa

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2024 01:24 PM IST

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train experienced an 87-minute delay and required diversion via Kalyan to Panvel

Mumbai: A technical failure near Diva station disrupted both suburban trains and the premium Vande Bharat express on Monday morning. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train experienced an 87-minute delay and required diversion via Kalyan to Panvel.

The construction of coaching maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express will start soon at the Pune railway division. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The construction of coaching maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express will start soon at the Pune railway division. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The train departed at 5.29 am, four minutes behind its scheduled time, but encountered difficulties after crossing Thane station.

"There was a technical failure at Point 103 in Diva connecting the Down Through (Kalyan bound Fast line) to the 5th line. Due to this repercussion, the 22229 Vande Bharat train was detained from 6.10 am to 6.45 am," said a Central Railway official.

To minimise delays, railway authorities made an impromptu decision to redirect the Goa-bound train, which typically travels via Panvel, through Kalyan instead. The train was held at Diva for 35 minutes before arriving at Kalyan's platform 6 at 7.04 am, departing nine minutes later via the 6th line.

In an unusual manoeuvre, the train reversed on the 6th line between Thane-Diva before proceeding to Kalyan on the Diva-Panvel line to resume its normal route. The semi-high-speed service typically completes its journey in 7 hours and 45 minutes with eight scheduled stops.

The Mumbai-Goa (Madgaon) Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday—with scheduled stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim during its journey.

