Technical problem affects Trans Harbour train services; Thane Panvel route also impacted

A technical problem in the overhead wire between Airoli and Turbhe stations on the Trans Harbour line resulted in disruption of train services for around two-and-a-half hours on Saturday afternoon.

Although there were not many commuters as it was the weekend, it did cause inconvenience to them.

The breakdown happened at 12.40pm and was restored by 3.10pm, when the train services resumed. Till then, all trains on both the routes of the Trans Harbour line were stalled and its impact was seen on the Thane-Panvel route as well.

Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway chief PRO, said through the official social media account that work on rectifying the technical fault was ongoing.

An officer from Central Railway said, “The technical fault that occurred at 12.40pm was attended to immediately and rectified by the staff by 3.10pm. The issue was between Airoli and Turbhe stations and the Trans Harbour line between Thane and Nerul stations were affected during that period.”

Alternative arrangements for extra bus services were made and those with Trans Harbour tickets could travel via Kurla on the same ticket given the current circumstances. However, many continued to wait at Thane station in anticipation that services would be resumed soon.

“I reached Thane station at around 2pm and had to wait till 3.10pm for services to resume. There were announcements that the services will resume shortly, so we kept waiting. I was to go to my house in Vashi and have lunch but managed with some biscuits at the station till then,” said Pranali Desai, 37, a resident of Vashi.