Mumbai: A harrowing incident of repeated sexual assault has come to light in Wadala, where a 16-year-old girl with speech and hearing disability was allegedly raped multiple times over a four-month period by her 23-year-old cousin. Teen girl with disabilities repeatedly raped by cousin

The accused, a Jharkhand native, had recently moved to Mumbai in search of employment and was staying with his maternal aunt in Wadala. It was during this period that he allegedly began exploiting the vulnerable teenager.

Police sources revealed that the accused, capitalising on the victim’s disabilities, groomed her with promises of marriage. He then proceeded to sexually assault her on multiple occasions, despite her resistance.

The ordeal continued until the accused returned to his hometown in early November. It was then that the victim, finding the courage to speak out, disclosed the horrific details to her mother.

Subsequently, the mother lodged a complaint at the Wadala TT police station. The police have booked the 23-year-old under sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and an FIR has been registered. Our team is currently in Jharkhand to apprehend the accused,” said a police inspector from the Wadala TT police station.