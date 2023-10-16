News / Cities / Mumbai News / Teen goes for swim in Ulhas River, drowns

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2023 08:04 AM IST

According to the police, the deceased, Sushant Lokhande, resident of Tanaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar Camp No 4, on October 14, had gone to the Ulhas River near Badlapur with his four friends to swim. After some time, Lokhande started losing his breath and was having trouble swimming and started drowning

Thane: A man in his 20s who went for a swim with his four friends in the Ulhas River drowned on Saturday evening. His body was recovered from the riverbed by the fire brigade officers on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased, Sushant Lokhande, resident of Tanaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar Camp No 4, on October 14, had gone to the Ulhas River near Badlapur with his four friends to swim.

After some time, Lokhande started losing his breath and was having trouble swimming and started drowning.

“His friend informed the local police about the incident with the help of the villagers. Our team and Badlapur fire brigade personnel searched for him in the riverbed and recovered his body on Sunday.” a police officer from Kulgaon-Badlapur police station said.

His body was sent to the government central hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem, and an accidental death report was registered.

Lokhande was the only child and after hearing his death news, the family was devastated.

One of his friends, Suyash Gite, said, “He knew how to swim but does not know how he lost his stamina. Due to the temperature rise, our friends decided to go to the river, but I didn’t join. His family is completely traumatized. We all are trying to support them.”

