Mumbai A 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old friend were detained on Saturday for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man a month ago and dumping his body in the bushes. The senior citizen had allegedly been sexually abusing the minor girl, who worked in his shop. Teens kill molester, dump body in bushes

The 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old friend claimed that the victim was attempting to sexually assault the girl due to which they attacked him, which led to his death.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found on February 22 near the Balepir Shah Dargah in Uttan in a decomposed state. The discovery was made after former corporator Amjad Sheikh, who visited the dargah that day, alerted the police about a stench in the area. The Uttan police in Bhayander West had initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post mortem to find out the exact cause of his death.

On checking the Missing Persons’ record, police found that a man matching the description of the deceased was reported missing from Borivali, as per a complaint by his family on February 16. On finding out the identity of the missing person, the officers learnt that he was a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali west. The missing complaint was registered in the Naigaon police station’s limits by the son of the deceased. The deceased had not returned home from his shop in Naigaon on February 16.

Police constable Devidas Patil of Naigaon Police station, after examining the CCTV footage and technical investigation, arrested a 16-year-old minor girl working in the deceased’s shop, along with her 17-year-old friend living in Bhayander, and handed them over to Uttan Police.

The teenagers told the police that the 75-year-old had been allegedly molesting the girl who worked for him. They said that on February 16, the deceased had allegedly taken the girl in a rickshaw towards Uttan. Realizing that his intentions were not good, the girl called her friend wo lived in Bhayander and sent her live location to him on WhatsApp. The girl said that the elderly man took her towards the dargah at Dongri area near the sea. When he allegedly tried to sexually assault her, she and her friend, who had reached the location by then, clobbered his head with a stone and threw the body into a bush behind the mosque.

Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Naik from Uttan police station said that the minors have been detained and will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee.